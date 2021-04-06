Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $7.53 Million in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 745,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,532,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 7.70% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

ITAC opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire North American companies operating in the industrial and energy focused technology areas, including software, mobile, and Internet of Things applications; and cloud communications and ultra-high bandwidth services, including LTE and 5G communications.

