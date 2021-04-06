Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,464,000 after acquiring an additional 294,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $12,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

