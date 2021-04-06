iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,087,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,954,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,358.4% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 56,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 109,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI stock opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $61.97 and a one year high of $97.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.11.

