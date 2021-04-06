FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 177.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $28,870,417 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,225.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,130.94 and a 1-year high of $2,237.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,073.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,812.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,216.58.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

