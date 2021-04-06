Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $5.62 Million Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 186,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

