Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 124.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Shares of IVR opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $937.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

