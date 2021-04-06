Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New Investment in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,201,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,279,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,913,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,358,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,440,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.71.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.