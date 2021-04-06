Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,737,490 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,737,490 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $373,476,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.98% of Cadence Design Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $145.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.58. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.92 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $8,572,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,197,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,846 shares of company stock worth $52,521,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

