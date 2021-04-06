Norges Bank Invests $488.14 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,037,230 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $488,141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 680,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,935,000 after buying an additional 104,029 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Workday by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

WDAY stock opened at $255.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of -136.36 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $2,365,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,526 shares of company stock worth $85,031,093 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

