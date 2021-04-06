Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

NYSE NUVB opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

