Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.403 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after purchasing an additional 220,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

