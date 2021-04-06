Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. Grocery Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $32,836.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at $825,247.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $42,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,952 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,685 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 884,560 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 784,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,354,000 after acquiring an additional 675,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

