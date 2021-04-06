Analysts Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to announce sales of $10.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $10.50 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 99.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.30 million to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76,234 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

