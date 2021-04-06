Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,309 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of COP stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

