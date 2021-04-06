Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after acquiring an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.32.

In other Marriott International news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

