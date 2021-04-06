Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $195,138,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $289.60 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.21 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $86,242,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total value of $4,916,964.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,976,731.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,411 shares of company stock valued at $48,689,750. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

