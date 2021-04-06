Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. United Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $274.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $147.37 and a twelve month high of $276.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.58.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

