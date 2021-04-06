Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $634,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 91.3% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,044,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $298.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $185.75 and a one year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

