Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hologic were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,452,000 after acquiring an additional 83,742 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

