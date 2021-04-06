Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,575 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,504,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BankUnited by 213.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 329,737 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,841,000 after purchasing an additional 273,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BankUnited by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 219,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

BankUnited stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

