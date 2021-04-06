Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $483,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.59 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

