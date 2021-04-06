Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,435.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,135.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,172.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,011.91. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $752.10 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

