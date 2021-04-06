Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,010.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 68,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $245.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

