Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 3,160 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 429,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 428,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUFG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

