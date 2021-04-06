Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 546 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ENI were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of E. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 217,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ENI by 1,821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194,220 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,298,000.

E has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

E stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

