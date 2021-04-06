2,400 Shares in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Acquired by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $12,260,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 1,725.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth $412,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.06.

Shares of PROF opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

