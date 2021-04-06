The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,709 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.77% of The Clorox worth $195,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $194.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

