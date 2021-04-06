Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Cloudera reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,103,763.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,196,363 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cloudera by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after buying an additional 265,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. Cloudera has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

