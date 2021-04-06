Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 656 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $167,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,572 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of AME opened at $130.71 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $130.79. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

