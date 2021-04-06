800 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Bought by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.78. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 961,572 shares of company stock worth $151,129,294.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

