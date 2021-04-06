Robbins Farley LLC Invests $2.40 Million in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. Carter’s accounts for about 2.4% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6,436.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at $1,484,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,235 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter's Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

