Robbins Farley LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000. The Home Depot comprises about 3.1% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in The Home Depot by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in The Home Depot by 15.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $315.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.01 and a 200 day moving average of $275.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $339.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.13 and a twelve month high of $315.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

