Bitcoin Zero (BZX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $153.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $84,060.70 and approximately $153.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.00293161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00106292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.89 or 0.00778824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00030102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011668 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 tokens. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.