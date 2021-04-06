MEET.ONE Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15,482.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $15,482.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.00293161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00106292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.89 or 0.00778824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00030102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011668 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

