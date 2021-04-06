Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $38,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,878 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDS stock opened at $320.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.45 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.36.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

