Arionum Trading Down 50% Over Last 7 Days (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $94,104.98 and approximately $19.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,049.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,130.78 or 0.03608453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.81 or 0.00402733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.99 or 0.01144783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.45 or 0.00466468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.46 or 0.00466485 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.30 or 0.00327346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00030395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

