Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 431.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $39.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.