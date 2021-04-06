Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 57,918 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,918 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.03. The stock has a market cap of $392.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

