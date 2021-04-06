Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Hill-Rom reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $5.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRC opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

