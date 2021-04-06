Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $485.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.59. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $253.08 and a fifty-two week high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

