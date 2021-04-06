1,013 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. United Bank boosted its holdings in American Tower by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in American Tower by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. GEM Realty Capital purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $6,569,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in American Tower by 821.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $244.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.17 and its 200 day moving average is $228.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.55.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

