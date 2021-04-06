18,250 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

NYSE:KYN opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

