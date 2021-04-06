NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Raised by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 333.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 20,219 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 33,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,359 shares of company stock valued at $11,945,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

