SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 351 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 784.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $691.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $663.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,387.65, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $682.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total transaction of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,663 shares of company stock valued at $65,348,147 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.