473 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 473 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after purchasing an additional 371,849 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,452,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159,192 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $72.97.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.63%.

Several research firms have commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.