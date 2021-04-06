Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $177.65 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,969,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,525 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $177,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $34,367,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $11,579,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2,193.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 129,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $102.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average of $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.66 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.