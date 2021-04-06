Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 258,075.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,198 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,165 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 390.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 225,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,237,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $215.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.