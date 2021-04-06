Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 560,500 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 105.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Professional Planning bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

NYSE PMT opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,015.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

