Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th. Analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $138.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.