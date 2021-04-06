FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06.

